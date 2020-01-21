You are the owner of this article.
UPDATED: East Moline man held in Scott County Jail on attempted murder charge
UPDATED: East Moline man held in Scott County Jail on attempted murder charge

Odell Leon Benjamin McCall Jr.

An East Moline man is being held in Scott County Jail on a felony attempted-murder charge in connection with a Davenport shooting in 2019.

Odell Leon Benjamin McCall Jr., 24, is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond. He was booked into the jail at 9:31 a.m. Tuesday.

Here's what happened, according to official documents: 

Shortly before 7 p.m. Oct. 21, 2019, police responded to the area of 1300 Marquette St., Davenport, after a report of gunfire. 

Officers found a man walking in the area. He had been shot at least three times, including a wound to the head causing life-threatening injuries. Police administered first aid until fire and medic crews arrived to transport the wounded man to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street.

He later was transported to University of Iowa Hospitals.

The injured man, after some recovery from brain surgery, picked out McCall in a photo lineup. 

Additionally, at the time of the shooting, police received a call from Genesis West that a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound had arrived for treatment. That incident was unrelated to the first, police said Tuesday.

McCall's preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Jan. 31 on Scott County Court. 

