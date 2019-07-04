A family and their dogs were safe Thursday after they escaped a Wednesday night fire that damaged a house at 4130 Nobis Drive, Davenport, off Rockingham Road.
Firefighters were on the scene for several hours until early Thursday at the house, which is owned by John and Darcy Carter, according to Scott County tax records.
Neighbors called in the fire at 10:53 p.m. when they saw flames coming from the house, District Chief Neil Gainey said Thursday.
When firefighters arrived, they saw flames showing from the first and second floors, Gainey said. Crews eventually ran out of water to fight the blaze, and brought in tankers from neighboring areas including Blue Grass, Montpelier, Walcott and Buffalo.
The 5,260-square-foot home, built in 1845, sits on more than five acres and is down a long driveway. The property includes a tennis court and swimming pool -- firefighters also used that water to douse the blaze.
The cause of the fire remains undetermined, Gainey said. "There's just nothing left to look at," he said. "It's pretty much a total loss. I would say 80 percent of the house is gone."
A two-car garage on the property remains intact, he said.
Family members are staying with relatives.