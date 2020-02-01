UPDATED: Fire at Arconic is under control +

The fire at Arconic Davenport Works in Riverdale now is under control, a company spokesman said.

At least four area fire departments responded to the call around 10 a.m. of a structure fire at the plant at 4879 State St.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While no structures were ablaze, it took about two hours to control a flare-up of molten metal. Such fires cannot be extinguished with water, so crews used sand to smother it. The flare-up was described as being primarily smoke, rather than flames.

Davenport Works spokesman John Riches described the incident as a "molten metal fire ... contained to a concrete stall."

In addition to the Riverdale Fire Department, personnel from at least two Bettendorf stations, Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal responded.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.