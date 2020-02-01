UPDATED: Fire at Arconic is under control +

You are the owner of this article.
Fire at Arconic is under control
Fire at Arconic is under control

The fire at Arconic Davenport Works in Riverdale now is under control, a company spokesman said.

At least four area fire departments responded to the call around 10 a.m. of a structure fire at the plant at 4879 State St.

While no structures were ablaze, it took about two hours to control a flare-up of molten metal. Such fires cannot be extinguished with water, so crews used sand to smother it. The flare-up was described as being primarily smoke, rather than flames.

Davenport Works spokesman John Riches described the incident as a "molten metal fire ... contained to a concrete stall."

In addition to the Riverdale Fire Department, personnel from at least two Bettendorf stations, Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal responded.

