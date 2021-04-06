Updated: Former Republican Illinois U.S. Rep. Bobby Schilling dies after bout of cancer

"Bobby Schilling was a devoted family man, a person of deep faith, and a true patriot," Miller-Meeks said in a statement. "As a member of Congress, he worked hard on behalf of his constituents, and was particularly proud of his work on behalf of America’s veterans. When we ran against each other last year in the Republican primary in Iowa’s Second Congressional District, Bobby proved himself to be a hard-working, focused and worthy opponent. His love for his wife and children shined through in all his conversations. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Christie, their 10 children, and to all of those who knew and loved Bobby."