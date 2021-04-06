Updated: Former Republican Illinois U.S. Rep. Bobby Schilling dies after bout of cancer

Former Republican Illinois U.S. Rep. Bobby Schilling, who represented the Quad-Cities, died Tuesday from cancer, according to his son.
Schilling was 57.
Terry Schilling tweeted Tuesday that his father lost his battle with cancer.
"He was larger than life and lived his life for God and others," Terry Schilling tweeted, adding his father "made the world a better place."
Terry Schilling took over his father's campaign last summer for the Republican nomination for Iowa's 2nd Congressional District seat after his father announced he was diagnosed with cancer and undergoing treatment.
Bobby Schilling, a businessman who served in Congress representing Illinois' 17th District from 2011 to 2013, lost his bid for a second term to U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, in the Nov. 2012 general election. He challenged Bustos again in the Nov. 2014 general election and lost again.
Bustos tweeted her condolences Wednesday to the Schilling family.
"Bobby and I, while opponents in the political world, talked with one another not all that long ago respectfully and with kidness. Gerry and I send our prayers to Bobby's family."
Schilling moved to LeClaire in 2017 and became a resident of Iowa, making him eligible to run for Congress in southeast Iowa's 2nd District.
He was defeated by Mariannette Miller-Meeks in the June primary election to become the Republican nominee for Iowa's 2nd Congressional District. Miller-Meeks would go on to win the seat, by a historic 6-vote margin.
"Bobby Schilling was a devoted family man, a person of deep faith, and a true patriot," Miller-Meeks said in a statement. "As a member of Congress, he worked hard on behalf of his constituents, and was particularly proud of his work on behalf of America’s veterans. When we ran against each other last year in the Republican primary in Iowa’s Second Congressional District, Bobby proved himself to be a hard-working, focused and worthy opponent. His love for his wife and children shined through in all his conversations. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Christie, their 10 children, and to all of those who knew and loved Bobby."
Schilling often teamed with former Democratic Iowa U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack, whose district bordered Schilling's, to advocate for the Rock Island Arsenal and obtain funding for construction of a new the Interstate-74 bridge. The two collaborated frequently, even though the two seldom saw eye to eye beyond local projects, and despite their collaboration ruffling feathers in their respective parties.
"My sincere condolences to Bobby's family," Loebsack tweeted Wednesday. "While differed on almost all issues, it was always a pleasure to work with Bobby on the issues that mattered to the QC region."
