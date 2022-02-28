Updated: Four being assisted by Red Cross after semitractor-trailer collides with house on Davenport's Rockingham Road

UPDATE:The Red Cross was assisting four people affected by the incident, Brian Williamsen, a Red Cross spokesman, said Monday afternoon.

The Davenport police had no new information to release on the crash as of 11:30 a.m.

PREVIOUS STORY: Two residents of a Davenport home were injured late Sunday when a semitractor-trailer crashed into a house on Rockingham Road in Davenport.

Four people were transported to the hospital early Monday morning after the crash.

At 11:56 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, Davenport Police, Fire Department and EMS personnel responded to reports of a multi-vehicle crash in the 3000 block of Rockingham, across the street from the Hy-Vee Grocery Store.

According to a release from the Davenport Police Department, a Freightliner semitractor-trailer was eastbound on Rockingham when the driver lost control in the 3400 block. The truck struck a westbound Dodge Ram 1500 pickup, continued eastbound and struck a westbound Cadillac XTS, then struck a third car, a westbound Chevrolet Equinox in the 3000 block of Rockingham. The Equinox wound up at the intersection of Rockingham and South Concord Street, where a traffic light was knocked down.

The semi then left the roadway, struck a building at 3018 Rockingham Road and came to rest inside a residence at 3010 Rockingham Road.

Two females from the 3010 address were injured — one was transported to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, with minor injuries, while the other was transported to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City with serious injuries, according to the news release. The driver of the Cadillac also self-transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the semi was treated for minor injuries at Genesis and was later released.

The Red Cross assisted the impacted residents.

No charges have been filed, but the incident remains under investigation.

