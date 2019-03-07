UPDATE: ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — The Latest on a shooting at an Illinois hotel (all times local)
1 p.m.: Police say a man suspected of shooting an officer at a northern Illinois hotel before fleeing has crashed his vehicle along an interstate about 170 miles (273.5 kilometers) away.
Trooper Sean Ramsey tells WGN-TV that police have several officers and a negotiator at the crash scene. Illinois State Police say the suspect is inside his vehicle and troopers have down Interstate 55 in both directions.
Authorities say the suspect, 39-year-old Floyd E. Brown, shot an officer earlier Thursday at a hotel in Rockford as a fugitive task force tried to serve an arrest warrant.
He then fled in a vehicle and drove south. Police have said they believe Brown has a rifle and is considered "armed and dangerous."
ISP is Assisting with Active Shooter Incident which began in Rockford, IL. ISP officers engaged in a pursuit with the suspect. The suspect is currently stationary inside of his vehicle on I-55... https://t.co/TeSXIprYFQ— IllinoisStatePolice (@ILStatePolice) March 7, 2019
🚨Traffic Alert 🚨Northbound and southbound lanes on I-55 near Lincoln have been shut down until further notice due to a recent incident. 🚨Please avoid the area.🚨 pic.twitter.com/PA4lUARWMf— IllinoisStatePolice (@ILStatePolice) March 7, 2019
UPDATED: ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — Police said a gunman fled an Illinois hotel Thursday after shooting an officer who was part of a task force trying to serve an arrest warrant.
Rockford police Lt. Andre Brass said the suspect fled in a vehicle after the shooting. Brass said investigators believe the suspect is still armed, adding: "We just want to end this situation peacefully with his surrender."
Brass said the suspect, 39-year-old Floyd E. Brown, was wanted on several warrants when the fugitive task went to the hotel in Rockford, which is about 80 miles (129 kilometers) northwest of downtown Chicago.
The U.S. Marshals Service said the officer was on-duty and working with a regional task force when the shooting occurred. Spokeswoman Belkis Cantor Sandoval said she didn't immediately have details but said more information was forthcoming.
11:05 a.m.: Police say a gunman has fled an Illinois hotel after shooting an officer who was part of a task force trying to serve an arrest warrant.
Rockford police Lt. Andre Brass says the suspect was wanted on several warrants when the regional fugitive task moved in Thursday. Brass says the suspect fled in a vehicle after the shooting.
Brass says investigators believe the suspect is still armed. He says: “We just want to end this situation peacefully with his surrender.”
Rockford is about 80 miles (129 kilometers) northwest of downtown Chicago.
RPD officers are on scene investigating an active shooter situation at the extended stay off N. Bell School Rd. Please avoid the area.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) March 7, 2019
Be on the lookout for Floyd Brown who could be in a light blue or silver Mercury Grand Marquee. Temporary license plates could be on the vehicle, reading 4850256. @RockfordPD say he is armed with a rifle https://t.co/KlHmrD9G65— Moline Police (@MolinePolice) March 7, 2019