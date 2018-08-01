The playful squeals of children at the neighboring spray park provided a cruel backdrop.
Alan Newberry was pacing Wednesday morning at the entrance to the docks at Schwiebert Riverfront Park in Rock Island.
"I thought it would get easier," he said. "Nothing like this has ever happened to me. I don't know anyone who this has ever happened to."
As he ran the back of his hand against his face to dry his eyes and dripping nose, Newberry tried to talk about the day his nephew — his sister's little boy — fell into the river.
The body of 2-year-old Hawk Newberry has not yet been found. But his family is desperate to recover his remains, give him a proper burial, then pray that he rests in peace.
"I pray all the time," his uncle said. "The Bible says the kingdom of God belongs to the little children. He's with God now. But we still need to find our little boy's body."
Newberry said he was helping to put tackle on a fishing pole on July 24 and had his back to Hawk when he heard the boy's sister scream.
"I'll never forget that scream," he said. "I just couldn't get to him fast enough. God, we tried. But I just couldn't get to him."
He said four people jumped into the river to try to rescue Hawk. One had to be helped out by the others because he was not a strong swimmer.
"I had told Hawk to get back, even when he wasn't close to the edge of the dock," Newberry said. "I know it was an accident. I know. I just couldn't get to him fast enough."
Though a life ring hangs just 20 feet from the spot where the boy fell in, he vanished too quickly for anyone to see him in the fast-moving, murky water. He was wearing only a diaper and shorts.
Many from the boy's family say they believe Hawk's body is still under the dock and never was carried away by the current. Members of the Rock Island Fire Department and members of the family have spent more than two days and nights removing as much debris as they can from the underside of the dock. However, dock skirting that extends about 4 feet into the river prevents a thorough search, and the skirting makes it impossible to get at remaining debris.
Fire department representatives, along with police, the mayor's office, public works and rescue divers, met Wednesday and came up with a new plan for finding Hawk.
Fire Chief Jeff Yerkey outlined the following:
Wednesday/Wednesday night: Emergency crews may begin using an underwater camera that is en route to the Quad-Cities. It will be used to search the underside of the docks at the park. The camera also can be used elsewhere in the river by boat or by a diver.
Thursday: A 360-degree sonar unit is expected to arrive and be put immediately to use. The sonar technology produces picture-like views of underwater terrain, even in murky conditions.
As needed: A cadaver dog has been located and could be dispatched in the event the technology does not produce immediate results.