Updated: Henry Dinkins was the only person of interest in the disappearance of Breasia Terrell. Now he's charged with kidnapping and murder.

Dinkins shot her to death, Walton said.

Walton said Dinkins was the only person being charged as of Wednesday.

According to a search warrant filed by Davenport Police Detective AJ Poirier on April 22 in Scott County District Court, on July 10, 2020, officers were sent to 2744 E. 53rd St., Apt. 8, to investigate the disappearance of a child.

Officers spoke to Dinkins, who told police that Breasia, his stepdaughter, was missing when he woke up. Dinkins also told police that Breasia had never run away before.

Dinkins girlfriend, Andrea Culberson, told police she had fallen asleep the night of July 9 at 11 p.m. or midnight. Culberson said that when she went to sleep, Dinkins was on the couch in the living room. Culberson was asleep in the living room and Breasia and her half-brother were asleep in the bedroom.

Culberson told police that she woke up about 3 a.m. July 10 and discovered Breasia and Dinkins gone. She attempted to call Dinkins, but he had left his cell phone at the apartment. At 7:17 a.m. Culberson texted Dinkins asking where he was. Culberson stated he was home after that.

When Dinkins came home he picked up his cell phone and then left, saying he was going to look for Breasia.