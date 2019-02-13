A lattice arm of a crane working at the I-74 bridge site bent and fell into the river near the Moline shoreline, according to multiple sources.
The body of the crane remained on shore.
No one was injured.
U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Brandon Giles confirmed that a piece of the crane lattice, also called a boom, fell into the water. It is not impacting navigation, he said.
There was no pollution reported, and a crane is en route to lift it out of the water, Giles added.
One source called it a "catastrophic failure" of the crane's arm.
Bettendorf and Moline fire departments were unaware of the issue.
Construction on the bridge began in July 2017 and is expected to be completed in 2020. The four-lane bridge will run from Middle Road in Bettendorf to Avenue of the Cities in Moline.
This story will be updated.