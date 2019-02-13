Iowa Department of Transportation officials said Wednesday afternoon that they are working to remove the lattice boom of a crane working at the Interstate 74 bridge site that bent and fell into the Mississippi River near the Moline shoreline.
The incident happened around 8 a.m. and involved a crane located at a pier south of the navigation channel. IDOT said in a news release it is one of the smallest cranes on the I-74 River Bridge construction site.
“There were no injuries and all safety protocols are being followed,” they said in the release.
IDOT has not said what caused the boom to fall, but said the crane is stable on the barge platform.
The U.S. Coast Guard was alerted about the incident. Petty Officer Brandon Giles said the fallen boom did not impact navigation and there were no signs of water pollution from the incident.
One source called it a "catastrophic failure" of the crane's boom.
Construction on the bridge began in July 2017 and is expected to be completed in 2020. The four-lane bridge will run from Middle Road in Bettendorf to Avenue of the Cities in Moline.