UPDATED: Iowa DOT director Mark Lowe resigns effective Jan. 10, 2020

The director of Iowa’s Department of Transportation, which is engaged in major interstate projects affecting thousands of drivers across the state, was ousted Friday by Gov. Kim Reynolds who “decided to seek a change in leadership,” her office said.

At Reynolds’ request, Mark Lowe resigned from the $156,000-a-year job effective Jan. 10. A transition plan to appoint a new director has not been announced, said Iowa DOT spokeswoman Andrea Henry.

In his resignation letter, Lowe said it was a “terrific privilege” to have served as director.

“Gov. Reynolds has my sincere appreciation for the opportunity to do so,” Lowe said in his letter. “I have great faith in, and regard for, the people of the Iowa Department of Transportation and have every confidence they will continue to serve the state of Iowa well as they continue under new leadership.”

In an email Friday, governor’s spokesman Pat Garrett said Reynolds “appreciates Director Mark Lowe’s years of service, and has decided to seek a change in leadership as she continues to build her administration.”

The governor’s office did not say why Reynold’s removed him.