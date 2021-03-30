Updated: Judge rules North Scott School Board member can continue dual role as Scott County Supervisor

Larew argued the new law is not retroactive and cannot affect a vacancy that occurred when Maxwell was reelected to the school board in November 2019. Larew and the petitioners argued that because the two offices are incompatible, Maxwell's acceptance of a new term on the North Scott school board constituted a resignation from his seat on the Scott County Board of Supervisors, per a 1965 Iowa Supreme Court ruling.

McElyea, however, noted the vacancy panel's motion did not specify when the office of supervisor became vacant.

"Because of this, the Court must presume that the panel found the office vacant as of March 15, 2021," McElyea wrote, adding that Iowa Code does not specifically prohibit a person being a supervisor and a school board member.

"If the legislature thought these positions were incompatible this was their opportunity to say so. Instead, they created a legal framework to allow office holders to serve in both capacities," McElyea wrote.

McElyea, as well, wrote that Scott County "voters were surely aware that Maxwell was on the school board when they elected him to the board of supervisors and then reelected him to the school board."

"Both the legislature and the voters have indicated they do not find a conflict through their actions involving Maxwell," he wrote.