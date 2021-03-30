Updated: Judge rules North Scott School Board member can continue dual role as Scott County Supervisor

A Scott County District Court Judge has reversed a decision by a panel of Scott County officials declaring a vacancy in office of county supervisor held by Republican John Maxwell.
District Court Judge Patrick McElyea issued a ruling Tuesday reversing the 2-1 party-line vote by the panel that declared Maxwell vacated his seat with his re-election to the North Scott school board in 2019. Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz, County Recorder Rita Vargas, both Democrats, voted in favor, with County Treasurer Mike Fennelly, a Republican, opposed.
McElyea also ordered the $44,370 bond Maxwell posted with the court, equal to his yearly compensation as supervisor, be exonerated, and the cost of his appeal assessed to Scott County residents Matt Trimble and Carlton Wills, who petitioned for a March 15 vacancy hearing before the panel.
McElyea denied a motion for declaratory judgment filed by Trimble's and Wills' attorney, Jim Larew of Iowa City.
The question arose out of Maxwell's dual roles on the Davenport City Conference Board as both a supervisor and North Scott School Board member.
The conference board, which supervises the Davenport City Assessor, consists of the Scott County Board of Supervisors, the Davenport City Council and all school boards in the city, including the North Scott School District which has a small amount of territory within the city of Davenport. Members do not vote as individuals, but rather as one of three voting units: county, city and school.
Larew cited a 1993 Iowa Attorney General opinion that offices of mayor and supervisor were incompatible due to the conference board membership. The opinion cited the need for the voting units to be represented “fairly and impartially." The opinion, though, did not cite any specific statutory prohibition against dual office holding, "nor did it identify how the interests of a county and a school might be in opposition on a conference board or elsewhere," McElyea wrote.
He noted the board of supervisors has no revisory power over the school’s tax levy and that the conference board's "ministerial work" overseeing the property tax system "creates no incompatibility."
Additionally, published guidance from the Iowa Secretary of State's office states a person may simultaneously serve as a county supervisor and school board member. And legislation passed in 2017 permits other members of city conference boards to simultaneously hold office.The change combined city and school elections into a single general election in odd-numbered years and allowed a candidate to run for both city office and school board on the same ballot.
On March 8, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds also signed into law legislation sponsored by Davenport Republican state Sen. Roby Smith specifically tailored to resolve the potential conflict. The newly signed law allows a person who is a member of more than one voting unit to waive participation for one of those units. The law also states that such waiver “does not cause the person to vacate any elective office.”
Larew argued the new law is not retroactive and cannot affect a vacancy that occurred when Maxwell was reelected to the school board in November 2019. Larew and the petitioners argued that because the two offices are incompatible, Maxwell's acceptance of a new term on the North Scott school board constituted a resignation from his seat on the Scott County Board of Supervisors, per a 1965 Iowa Supreme Court ruling.
McElyea, however, noted the vacancy panel's motion did not specify when the office of supervisor became vacant.
"Because of this, the Court must presume that the panel found the office vacant as of March 15, 2021," McElyea wrote, adding that Iowa Code does not specifically prohibit a person being a supervisor and a school board member.
"If the legislature thought these positions were incompatible this was their opportunity to say so. Instead, they created a legal framework to allow office holders to serve in both capacities," McElyea wrote.
McElyea, as well, wrote that Scott County "voters were surely aware that Maxwell was on the school board when they elected him to the board of supervisors and then reelected him to the school board."
"Both the legislature and the voters have indicated they do not find a conflict through their actions involving Maxwell," he wrote.
Larew could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday. The petitioners have 30 days to appeal the District Court ruling.
"Obviously, I'm relieved," Maxwell said. "I'm very thankful. I believed the whole time that I could serve in both offices, and I didn't ever see there was a conflict. ... I'm glad to have this decision and, hopefully, put (the issue) behind us and get on with serving the people of North Scott schools and Scott County citizens."
Maxwell said he is disappointed "it became a partisan issue, but that also tells me that I need to work harder to show that (serving in both positions) is not a conflict."