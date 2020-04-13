UPDATED: Kahl Home: Two staff, one resident infected with COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Kahl Home in Davenport announced Monday that on Tuesday, April 7, it notified residents, families and employees of two employees testing positive for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, according to a news release sent Monday by Administrator Kimberly Hufsey.

Pamela Boldman, whose 92-year-old mother tested positive in the Kahl Home said neither her brother, who is the oldest of the three siblings, nor her sister, nor herself recall receiving that notification.

“We don’t have any recollection of an April 7 communication,” Boldman said.

The note attached to the release said letters were sent Friday, April 10, notifying them of one positive test among residents.

“I had hoped to let families know before the media,” she said in the note.

The first the family heard of staff testing positive was Friday, she said, the same day they learned of their mother’s positive test.

Boldman’s mother first came to the Kahl Home for rehabilitation a year and a half ago after suffering a broken leg and wrist. When her rehab was over, they opted to have her live there, Boldman said.