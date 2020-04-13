UPDATED: Kahl Home: Two staff, one resident infected with COVID-19

The Kahl Home in Davenport announced Monday that on Tuesday, April 7, it notified residents, families and employees of two employees testing positive for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, according to a news release sent Monday by Administrator Kimberly Hufsey.
Pamela Boldman, whose 92-year-old mother tested positive in the Kahl Home said neither her brother, who is the oldest of the three siblings, nor her sister, nor herself recall receiving that notification.
“We don’t have any recollection of an April 7 communication,” Boldman said.
The note attached to the release said letters were sent Friday, April 10, notifying them of one positive test among residents.
“I had hoped to let families know before the media,” she said in the note.
The first the family heard of staff testing positive was Friday, she said, the same day they learned of their mother’s positive test.
Boldman’s mother first came to the Kahl Home for rehabilitation a year and a half ago after suffering a broken leg and wrist. When her rehab was over, they opted to have her live there, Boldman said.
“At this time two employees are symptomatic and two have tested positive,” the Kahl Home release continues. “Several residents began to show symptoms associated with COVID-19 and were tested. We were notified by the (Iowa) Department of Health that of the 11 residents tested, one resident came back positive and the rest are negative.
“The safety and health of our residents and employees remains our top priority,” the release from Hufsey said. “ As such, Kahl Home continues to abide by all CDC, Department of Public Health and (Medicare certification and compliance) guidance as it pertains to containing and managing the COVID 19 virus.
“All infection control protocols for isolation and quarantine issued by the CDC and Department of Public Health are in place and closely monitored. We are actively monitoring our residents and employees for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and are working with our local and state health departments.
“We will remain diligent in our management of this situation and will keep our residents, families, employees updated on the number of active cases and our response,” the release from Hufsey concluded.
“Over time, our family has lost our trust in them,” Boldman said Monday. “A couple of nurses and nurse aids have been helpful all along.There are a few bright stars there. As far as overall, this has not been a good experience for us. Over time, our trust has been eroded.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.