UPDATED: Labor strike shuts down I-74 bridge work

Work has come to a halt on much of the Interstate 74 bridge due to a labor strike.

The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150 declared Monday it was striking against Manatts Construction, which has a contract to provide ramp and mainline work on the Iowa side of the project as McCarthy Improvement. Other contractors also walked off the job.

Ed Maher, communications director for Local 150, said the union filed an unfair labor practices claim earlier this year with the National Labor Relations Board, or NLRB. No decision has been made, Maher said, and the matter remains unresolved.

He said McCarthy Improvement was sold to Manatts Construction, and the purchase included the McCarthy name and its equipment but not its collective-bargaining obligations.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The strike is for unfair labor practices ... discriminating against employees by refusing to bargain in good faith," Maher said. "It is unusual to see in a purchase agreement that Manatt would not hire any of its (McCarthy's) union workers.

"As long as Manatts is there, we're going to be there (picketing)."