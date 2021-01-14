Updated: Latest storm report from National Weather Service

From the National Weather Service at 9:30 a.m.:

From the National Weather Service at 7 a.m.:

Brief showers with freezing rain and sleet moving through eastern Iowa may produce a quick coating of ice on untreated surfaces.

This is most likely north of a line from Muscatine to Marengo. Roads, bridges and overpasses may be slick and hazardous with the ice accumulations. Be extra cautious if traveling early this morning.

1-14 6:50 am - updated information from the National Weather Service about the upcoming winter storm. Expect blizzard conditions west of I-35 tonight into Friday. Travel conditions on the Iowa 511 app or https://t.co/2XHJbG5B9b. pic.twitter.com/LYOxiVUuso — Iowa DOT (@iowadot) January 14, 2021

From the National Weather Service at 6 a.m.:

Freezing rain is spreading northeastward into parts of eastern Iowa west of Fairfield to Iowa City to Dubuque line early this morning. Slippery roads and sidewalks are possible so use caution if traveling this morning.

