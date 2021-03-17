Updated: Lawyer for Scott County supervisor files an appeal to vacancy ruling

The recent issue arose in February during a meeting of the conference board, when Maxwell switched from his role as supervisor to school board member in order to establish a needed quorum of the conference board.

"It would be very easy just to say, 'John Maxwell stay' and in six weeks I retire and I'm out of here," Moritz said. "It's hard to say to someone to vacate the position. The facts, to me, are not disputable. ... I think that the position was vacated when he took the second position (with re-election to the North Scott school board)."

Moritz added "as a Commissioner of Elections, I am especially loathe to declare a vacancy in elected office," but "cannot pick and choose which laws to follow and which to ignore."

"I am not perfect, and I have made mistakes while in office," she said. "But, I have always sought to fully uphold the law."

Ostergren argued any vote to declare a vacancy in light of opinions from the Scott County Attorney's, Iowa Attorney General's and Iowa Secretary of State's offices would be viewed as a partisan power grab, which Mortiz disputed.