Updated: Lighting up or taking a puff in a Davenport city park may soon land you a $100 fine

"The courses we benchmark against, which are the other local municipal courses in the Quad-Cities, to my knowledge none of them have a tobacco-free policy," Dyson told the City Council. "And that’s including Scott County, which has enacted a tobacco-free policy in their parks, similar to what we are considering here, but they allow the use of tobacco on the course of play at the Glynn’s Creek Golf Course."

Several cities, including Des Moines, though, have enacted tobacco-free park policies that include their golf courses.

"But by and large … what we’ve been able to find is the exemption to the course of play is common," Dyson said.

Jobgen argued golf courses differ from city parks, which are more congested and more heavily utilized by children.

"In parks, people can find themselves in close proximity to others without control of other people’s spacing or movement," he said. "However, on a golf course during the course of play, people are typically in groups of four people which are hundreds of yards apart. Therefore people have a significantly decreased risk of exposure to secondhand smoke on a golf course than they would in a park surrounded by others."