Some area schools are delaying the start of classes today because of the weather. Here's the list.

Andrew Community Schools, delayed 2 hours

Bellevue Schools, delayed 2 hours

Bennett Schools, delayed 2 hours

Calamus/Wheatland Schools, delayed 2 hours

Camanche Schools, delayed 2 hours

Central DeWitt Schools, delayed 2 hours

Clinton Schools, delayed 2 hours

Delwood Schools, delayed 2 hours

Durant Schools, delayed 2 hours

Easton Valley, delayed 2 hours

Maquoketa Community Schools, delayed 2 hours

Muscatine Schools, delayed 2 hours

Sterling Newman Catholic High School, 1 hour delay

North Cedar Schools, delayed 2 hours

Northeast Community Schools, delayed 2 hours 

Prince of Peace School, Clinton, delayed 2 hours

Tipton Schools, delayed 2 hours

Unity Christian School in Fulton, closed

Wilton Schools, delayed 2 hours

