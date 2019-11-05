A Davenport man suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car Monday night in downtown Davenport.
The incident took place at 6:33 p.m. at W. 2nd Street and Western Avenue.
The crash involved a gray Ford Focus and a pedestrian. The pedestrian, Gary Buri, 58, was transported to Genesis East Medical Center and was later taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals, Iowa City where he is listed in critical condition, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department.
The unnamed driver of the Ford Focus was uninjured.
Preliminary investigations show Buri was attempting to cross W. 2nd Street just east of Western Avenue. He was wearing dark clothing and not crossing at a marked cross walk.
There are no charges being filed at this time.