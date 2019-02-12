Try 1 month for 99¢
Here's the list of school closings and/or delays.

Amboy schools, closed

Assumption High School, opening late 2 hours

All Saints school, delayed 2 hours

Alwood schools, closed

Andrew schools, closed

Annawan schools, closed

Bettendorf schools, 2 hour delay

Bellevue schools, closed

Bennett schools, closed

Black Hawk College East Campus in Galva, CEC, and Welding Center in Kewanee have delayed start. Classes start at 10 a.m.

Columbus Junction schools, delayed 2 hours

Cambridge schools, closed

Carbon Cliff-Barstow schools, closed

Calamus-Wheatland schools, closed

Camanche schools, closed

Central DeWitt Community schools closed

Chadwick-Milledgeville schools, delayed 2 hours

Clinton schools, closed

Davenport, 2 hour delay

Delwood schools, closed

Durant schools, closed

Eagle Ridge schools, closed

Easton Valley schools, closed

East Moline Christian School, closed

Geneseo schools, closed

Kewanee schools, canceled

Kewanee-Wethersfield schools

Louisa-Muscatine High School, delayed 2 hours

Lourdes-Bettendorf, opening late 2 hours

Maquoketa schools, closed

Morning Sun schools, delayed 2 hours

Morrison schools, closed

Mercer County schools, closed

Muscatine schools,  delayed 2 hours

Montmorency schools, delayed 2 hours

Newman Central Catholic-Sterling schools, delayed 2 hours

North Cedar schools, closed

Northeast schools, closed

North Scott, 2 hour delay

Pleasant Valley, 2 hour delay

Prince of Peace-Clinton school, closed

Prophetstown/Lyndon/Tampico closed.

River Ridge schools, closed

Rivermont Collegiate, delayed 2 hours

Riverbend schools, closed

Riverdale-Port Byron schools, opening late 2 hours

Rock Falls elementary schools, delayed 2 hours today

Rock Falls Township High Schools, delayed 2 hours

Rockridge schools, closed

Sherrard schools, closed

Sterling schools, delayed 2 hours

St. Paul school-Davenport, delayed 2 hours

Tipton schools, closed

Trinity Lutheran School-Davenport, opening Late 2 hours

Unity Christian-Fulton, closed

Wapello schools, delayed 2 hours

West Carroll schools, closed

West Liberty schools, closed

Wilton schools, closed

