Here's the list of school closings and/or delays.
Amboy schools, closed
Assumption High School, opening late 2 hours
All Saints school, delayed 2 hours
Alwood schools, closed
Andrew schools, closed
Annawan schools, closed
Bettendorf schools, 2 hour delay
Bellevue schools, closed
Bennett schools, closed
Black Hawk College East Campus in Galva, CEC, and Welding Center in Kewanee have delayed start. Classes start at 10 a.m.
Columbus Junction schools, delayed 2 hours
Cambridge schools, closed
Carbon Cliff-Barstow schools, closed
Calamus-Wheatland schools, closed
Camanche schools, closed
Central DeWitt Community schools closed
Chadwick-Milledgeville schools, delayed 2 hours
Clinton schools, closed
Davenport, 2 hour delay
Delwood schools, closed
Durant schools, closed
Eagle Ridge schools, closed
Easton Valley schools, closed
East Moline Christian School, closed
Geneseo schools, closed
Kewanee schools, canceled
Kewanee-Wethersfield schools
Louisa-Muscatine High School, delayed 2 hours
Lourdes-Bettendorf, opening late 2 hours
Maquoketa schools, closed
Morning Sun schools, delayed 2 hours
Morrison schools, closed
Mercer County schools, closed
Muscatine schools, delayed 2 hours
Montmorency schools, delayed 2 hours
Newman Central Catholic-Sterling schools, delayed 2 hours
North Cedar schools, closed
Northeast schools, closed
North Scott, 2 hour delay
Pleasant Valley, 2 hour delay
Prince of Peace-Clinton school, closed
Prophetstown/Lyndon/Tampico closed.
River Ridge schools, closed
Rivermont Collegiate, delayed 2 hours
Riverbend schools, closed
Riverdale-Port Byron schools, opening late 2 hours
Rock Falls elementary schools, delayed 2 hours today
Rock Falls Township High Schools, delayed 2 hours
Rockridge schools, closed
Sherrard schools, closed
Sterling schools, delayed 2 hours
St. Paul school-Davenport, delayed 2 hours
Tipton schools, closed
Trinity Lutheran School-Davenport, opening Late 2 hours
Unity Christian-Fulton, closed
Wapello schools, delayed 2 hours
West Carroll schools, closed
West Liberty schools, closed
Wilton schools, closed
This list will be updated as schools report their status.