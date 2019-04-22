David Sindt, 54, the mayor of Maysville, was held early Monday in Scott County Jail on misdemeanor charges of operating a vehicle under the influence and left turns – yielding.
According to Scott County Sheriff’s Department records, Iowa State Patrol arrested Sindt at 1:24 a.m. He was released at 9:22 a.m. on his own recognizance.
State police said Sindt was arrested after a collision between two vehicles at New Liberty and Hillandale Roads.
When reached Monday afternoon, Sindt said he had no comment about the arrest.
Maysville is a municipality in Scott County with a population of 178, according to 2019 Scott County records.