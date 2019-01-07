Try 1 month for 99¢
Bettendorf crash
Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on Middle Road in Bettendorf.

Middle Road has reopened to traffic following a morning crash between a car and an ambulance that sent multiple people to the hospital.

Crash involves Medic Ambulance.

Middle Road in Bettendorf is closed at this hour between 14th Street and Parkway Drive because of a serious crash.

Detours are in place.

More to follow as details become available.

