UPADTED: Bettendorf Police have located Michael Whitt. He was found in good health and returned to his residence. The police thank the public for their assistance.
Bettendorf Police are looking for a 56-year-old man who went missing this morning.
Michael Whitt was last seen at 9:30 a.m., police said, walking in the 3700 block of Somerset Drive. He is 5-foot, 7-inches, approximately 150 pounds, with light brown hair and a mustaches. He was wearing a white tank top and blue jeans.
Whitt has a medical condition that affects his memory, they said.
Police ask anyone with information to call 911.