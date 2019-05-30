UPDATE: Davenport police report that Jeremiah Schussler has been located and is safe.
EARLIER STORY: The Davenport Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in locating a 16-year-old boy.
Jeremiah Schussler was reported as a missing person Thursday morning.
Jeremiah is 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs 250 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing Chicago Bulls sweatpants in the area of 200 W. Hayes St.
Anyone with information about Jeremiah Schussler’s whereabouts are asked to call 9-1-1.