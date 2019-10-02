Malisa Little was desperate to find her 16-year-old son, missing since late Tuesday. She got good news at around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Christopher Tucker was located near a dumpster by a good samaritan. The autistic teenager had run away from Family Resources, 2800 Eastern Ave.
"I'm just so thankful to know my son is safe," said Little, who lives in Dubuque. "And I have some people to thank.
"I was told Christopher was found by a woman. He was next to a dumpster and I'm not sure where he was exactly — but I don't think it was very far from where he was spotted real early Wednesday morning.
"I know he was taken in and given some dry things and they fed. And then someone gave him money and took him to the hospital."
You have free articles remaining.
Little said her son is back in the care of Family Resources.
Tucker's mother grew more despondent Wednesday morning, after she received a message that claimed Tucker was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday by a man who lives near West 16th and Gaines streets.
She said that lone text message had been her "only hope."
"I must have fallen asleep (Tuesday) night because when I got up at around 6 this morning I saw a text message from a man who said he saw my son in the alley behind his home — over on 16th Street," Little said.
"It's just so good top know that some kind person found him and some kind people helped my son. Like I said, I can't ever thank people enough. There's no way to thank them enough, " Little said.