050119-qct-flood-mm-001a.JPG

Cars are almost entirely underwater near Pershing Ave. and E 2nd St. Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
NWS Summary

The Quad-Cities is on target for a Mississippi River crest of historic proportions.

At 10 a.m., Thursday, the river level for the Mississippi at Lock & Dam 15 was at 22.6 feet and holding steady.

"There is a high probability of a historic crest of 22.7 (feet) late this afternoon or early tonight," said Brian Pierce, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The record crest for the Quad-Cities is 22.63 set on July 9, 1993. For now, the current mark of 22.6 feet mark moves the Flood of 2019 into second place of "historic crests" surpassing the Flood of 1965 when the Mississippi reached 22.48 feet.

With more rain in the forecast for next week, the crest could climb again, Pierce said.

• Seven day forecast

• Monitor area river levels 

NWS: West downtown

Graphic shows floodwaters encroaching on the west side of downtown Davenport at 22 feet.
NWS: East Downtown

Graphic shows floodwaters encroaching on the east side of downtown Davenport at 22 feet. 

Historic Crests

(1) 22.63 ft on 07/09/1993

Currently at  22.6 ft 05/02/2019

(2) 22.48 ft on 04/28/1965

(3) 22.33 ft on 04/25/2001

(4) 22.00 ft on 03/10/1868

(5) 21.49 ft on 06/16/2008

(6) 20.90 ft on 07/04/2014

(7) 20.71 ft on 04/22/2011

(8) 19.66 ft on 04/20/1997

(9) 19.40 ft on 06/27/1892

(10) 19.30 ft on 04/26/1969

