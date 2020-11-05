UPDATED: Moline mayor: COVID-19 order will be enforced, mostly with education

Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri said she is aware of restaurants and bars that remain open in violation of the governor's executive order banning indoor dining and will use her authority to enforce rules while also trying to help businesses.

The general manager of the Captain's Table restaurant in Moline said Wednesday he would not follow the state's indoor-dining ban. Other area businesses also have refused to comply with the pandemic-related precautions.

Acri said the city previously had contact with the Captain's Table, sending a letter to "educate" the staff about rules requiring face masks and social distancing. Another possible step is to pull the restaurant's liquor license, though Acri said other steps may occur first.

When the riverfront restaurant held its soft openings in August, most servers were not wearing masks. However, wait-staff compliance improved days later.

"Their change in behavior is due to our enforcement," the mayor said. "They didn't lose their liquor license on it. That doesn't help anyone. I will exercise my authority, regarding liquor licenses, but there are other steps."

Mayor: This isn't a war against each other