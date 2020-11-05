UPDATED: Moline mayor: COVID-19 order will be enforced, mostly with education

Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri said she is aware of restaurants and bars that remain open in violation of the governor's executive order banning indoor dining and will use her authority to enforce rules while also trying to help businesses.
The general manager of the Captain's Table restaurant in Moline said Wednesday he would not follow the state's indoor-dining ban. Other area businesses also have refused to comply with the pandemic-related precautions.
Acri said the city previously had contact with the Captain's Table, sending a letter to "educate" the staff about rules requiring face masks and social distancing. Another possible step is to pull the restaurant's liquor license, though Acri said other steps may occur first.
When the riverfront restaurant held its soft openings in August, most servers were not wearing masks. However, wait-staff compliance improved days later.
"Their change in behavior is due to our enforcement," the mayor said. "They didn't lose their liquor license on it. That doesn't help anyone. I will exercise my authority, regarding liquor licenses, but there are other steps."
Mayor: This isn't a war against each other
In addition to cautioning she will consider pulling liquor licenses from violators, she also is behind an effort by the city to help businesses adjust to the indoor-dining ban. A committee of city officials will consider giving businesses up to $5,000 each to help prepare for carry-out-only business, for example, along with other mitigation efforts.
The plan was announced Thursday.
Meanwhile, Acri said she has pulled one Moline restaurant's liquor license for failing to comply with public-safety measures, but the city's role primarily is to help educate businesses to help them operate safely.
"The state police and county sheriff have the right to go in and lock their doors," she said. "We do not."
The mayor emphasized that she wants residents to remember those who disagree about safety measures are not enemies.
"The pandemic — that's the bad guy," she said. "This isn't a war against each other. It's a war against a virus."
She said she has great sympathy for struggling businesses, but she also is concerned for public safety, especially as COVID-19 numbers surge.
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker called for a closure of indoor bars and restaurants in response to the rising infections. The ban was to go into effect on Wednesday, but the restrictions are meeting with resistance in many parts of the state.
"I'm not going to unemploy 45 people right before Christmas," said Rob Eggers, general manager at Captain's Table. "We're already under pretty strict guidelines over here with masking."
He contends people were not becoming infected with the coronavirus at bars and restaurants, saying the disease was spreading at grocery stores and gyms.
Support Local Journalism
Janet Hill, chief operating officer with the Rock Island County Health Department, said the assessment was inaccurate.
"In fact, restaurants and bars are one of the highest drivers of the infection rate," she said Wednesday. "It is the leading individual category in the state."
The lack of restrictions in neighboring Iowa strike Eggers as "illogical," he said, adding that individuals should be allowed to choose whether to take risks associated with indoor dining.
His staffers are required to wear masks, and guests are asked to wear masks until they are seated. None of his employees has tested positive for COVID-19, he said.
Servers in Eggers' restaurant are not compensated for gratuity income when collecting unemployment, which creates a hardship, he said.
"Unemployment is $130 to $150 a week for a server," he said. "That's not surviving money. We just have to get smarter about how we do things."
The Captain's Table reopened in August following a nearly 20-month process of rebuilding after a January 2018 fire destroyed the building.
030420-qc-nws-captainstable-001
030420-qc-nws-captainstable-002
030420-qc-nws-captainstable-003
030420-qc-nws-captainstable-004
030420-qc-nws-captainstable-005
030420-qc-nws-captainstable-006
030420-qc-nws-captainstable-007
030420-qc-nws-captainstable-008
030420-qc-nws-captainstable-009
030420-qc-nws-captainstable-010
030420-qc-nws-captainstable-011
030420-qc-nws-captainstable-012
Enforcement is sparing
If businesses like the Captain's Table are to encounter legal consequences beyond liquor-license standing for their pandemic-related violations, it will come from either county or state law enforcement.
Illinois State Police Sgt. Christopher “Joey” Watson supplied the applicable state law: "Whoever violates or refuses to obey any rule or regulation of the Department of Public Health shall be deemed guilty of a Class A misdemeanor."
He also explained the enforcement role of the state police, writing in an email Thursday, “In desiring to protect the public and prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the Illinois Department of Public Health requested assistance from the Illinois State Police in our role of helping to enforce IDPH emergency rules.
"As outlined in the administrative rule, enforcement is an incremental process starting with a notice of non-compliance. If businesses continue to not comply, state or local law enforcement can issue the business a misdemeanor citation, similar to enforcing indoor smoking laws. Local state’s attorneys determine how to proceed as they would in any other misdemeanor case.”
The county sheriff's department has the same authority, which municipal police departments do not share.
“The City of Moline has a limited role in enforcement of the Governor's Executive Orders," Moline Police Chief Darren Gault said. “Moline Police will observe and report information to the enforcement authorities for their consideration. The City's role is to promote education and that is usually triggered when a community member complains about a business not following the orders."
Moline police will continue in an educational capacity, helping businesses and individuals understand and comply with the rules, but they will not tolerate a public-health threat.
"Where any business that possesses a license from the City of Moline (including any bar or restaurant) places the City of Moline’s first responders in harm’s way by the manner in which they operate, or where any licensee poses a unique threat to the residents of Moline, then the City may take immediate action under its licensing authority (including, for example, summary suspensions by the Local Liquor Commissioner).
"Such actions will, however, be used sparingly.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.