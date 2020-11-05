UPDATED: Moline mayor says if Captain's Table continues to defy state order, it could lose its liquor license

"The state police and county sheriff have the right to go in and lock their doors," she said. "We do not."

The mayor emphasized that she wants residents to remember those who disagree are not enemies.

"The pandemic — that's the bad guy," she said. "This isn't war against each other. It's a war against a virus."

She said she has great sympathy for struggling businesses, but she also is concerned for public safety, especially as COVID-19 numbers surge.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker called for a closure of indoor bars and restaurants in response to the rising infections. The ban was to go into effect on Wednesday, but the restrictions are meeting with resistance in many parts of the state.

"I'm not going to unemploy 45 people right before Christmas," said Rob Eggers, general manager at Captain's Table. "We're already under pretty strict guidelines over here with masking."

He contends people were not becoming infected with the coronavirus at bars and restaurants, saying the disease was spreading at grocery stores and gyms.

Janet Hill, chief operating officer with the Rock Island County Health Department, said the assessment was inaccurate.