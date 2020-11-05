UPDATED: Moline mayor says if Captain's Table continues to defy state order, it could lose its liquor license

Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri said she is aware of restaurants and bars that remain open in violation of the governor's executive order that bans indoor dining and will make a related announcement this afternoon.
The general manager of the Captain's Table restaurant in Moline said Wednesday he would not follow the state's indoor-dining ban.
Acri said the city already has had contact with the Captain's Table, sending a letter to "educate" the staff about rules requiring face masks and social distancing. Another possible step is to pull the restaurant's liquor license, though Acri said other steps may occur first.
When the riverfront restaurant held its soft openings in August, most servers were not wearing masks. However, wait-staff compliance improved days later.
"Their change in behavior is due to our enforcement," the mayor said. "They didn't lose their liquor license on it. That doesn't help anyone. I will exercise my authority, regarding liquor licenses, but there are other steps."
Acri said she will have a more detailed announcement early this afternoon.
She has pulled one Moline restaurant's liquor license for failing to comply with public-safety measures, she said. But the city's role primarily is to help educate businesses to help them operate safely.
"The state police and county sheriff have the right to go in and lock their doors," she said. "We do not."
The mayor emphasized that she wants residents to remember those who disagree are not enemies.
"The pandemic — that's the bad guy," she said. "This isn't war against each other. It's a war against a virus."
She said she has great sympathy for struggling businesses, but she also is concerned for public safety, especially as COVID-19 numbers surge.
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker called for a closure of indoor bars and restaurants in response to the rising infections. The ban was to go into effect on Wednesday, but the restrictions are meeting with resistance in many parts of the state.
"I'm not going to unemploy 45 people right before Christmas," said Rob Eggers, general manager at Captain's Table. "We're already under pretty strict guidelines over here with masking."
He contends people were not becoming infected with the coronavirus at bars and restaurants, saying the disease was spreading at grocery stores and gyms.
Janet Hill, chief operating officer with the Rock Island County Health Department, said the assessment was inaccurate.
"In fact, restaurants and bars are one of the highest drivers of the infection rate," she said Wednesday. "It is the leading individual category in the state."
The lack of restrictions in neighboring Iowa strike Eggers as "illogical," he said, adding that individuals should be allowed to choose whether to take risks associated with indoor dining.
His staffers are required to wear masks, and guests are asked to wear masks until they are seated. None of his employees has tested positive for COVID-19, he said.
Servers in Eggers' restaurant are not compensated for gratuity income when collecting unemployment, which creates a hardship, he said.
"Unemployment is $130 to $150 a week for a server," he said. "That's not surviving money. We just have to get smarter about how we do things."
The Captain's Table reopened in August following a nearly 20-month process of rebuilding after a January 2018 fire destroyed the building.
