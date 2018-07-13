The remaining inventory, equipment and fixtures at the now-closed Moline Sam's Club will be sold at auction this month.
Buyers can bid in-person or online. A 15 percent fee, called a buyers' premium, will be added to all onsite purchases, and 18 percent will be added to online buys.
The sale begins at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 24, and is expected to end at 5 p.m. Doors open at 8 a.m.
The auction is categorized as an industrial machinery and equipment sale. Among the listed inventory: forklifts, pallet racks, restaurant equipment, deli cases, reach-in coolers, automotive-department items and store fixtures.
Auction items also include tables, stackable chairs, more than 80 trash cans, lockers, two dozen fire extinguishers, more than 40 flatbed carts, 18 four-person cafeteria benches, an ice cream machine, mini refrigerators, Blue Tooth speakers, heaters, microwave ovens, assorted electronics, about 25 bread carts and about 20 sinks.
On Jan. 11, the 136,000-square-foot store at 6600 44th Ave., Moline, was one of 63 Sam's Clubs nationwide to close. It opened Aug. 21, 2014; it reportedly had 155 workers when it closed on Jan. 26.
The city has announced no plans for the structure, currently owned by the Sam's Club Real Estate Division. Retail Strategies, a retail recruitment firm, continues to communicate with both the city and Sam's Club about possible uses for the structure.
Crossbid.com, which has been contracted to conduct auctions at several former Sam's Clubs, will conduct the July 24 online auction.
Buyers can remove items July 25-28, July 30-Aug. 6 and Aug. 8-9. Buyers are responsible for dismantling, loading, packaging and shipping all items. They also must remove the entire lot or put items in trash dumpsters. Payment is due on the day of the sale.
An auction catalog is online here.