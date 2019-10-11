Updated: At noon more than 3,300 MidAmerican Energy Co. customers in Eastern Iowa are without power at this hour because of multiple outages.
Affected are:
6 customers in Camanche.
163 customers in Clinton County.
1,740 customers in LeClaire.
711 customers in Princeton.
735 customers in Scott County.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Earlier report: More than 5,500 MidAmerican Energy Co. customers in Eastern Iowa are without power at this hour because of multiple outages.
Affected are:
2,232 customers in Camanche.
163 customers in Clinton County.
1,740 customers in LeClaire.
711 customers in Princeton.
735 customers in Scott County.
According to the company's website power is expected to be restored by 1:30 p.m.