Here's the closing/delay list. This list will be updated as more schools report.

All Saints School, closed Wednesday

Alleman High School, closed Wednesday

Alwood Schools, closed Wednesday

Andrew Schools, closed Wednesday

Annawan School District, closed

Bellevue Schools, closed Wednesday

Bennett Schools, opening late 2 hours

Bettendorf Schools, closed Wednesday

Black Hawk College, closed Wednesday

Black Hawk College East Campus, closed Wednesday

Calamus-Wheatland, opening late 2 hours

Camanche Schools, delayed 2 hours

Cambridge Schools, closed Wednesday

Central DeWitt Schools, opening late 2 hours

Chadwick-Milledgeville 399 Schools, closed Wednesday

Clinton Schools, opening late 2 hours: elementary will dismiss at 2:45 p.m., secondary at 3:35 p.m.

Columbus Junction Schools, delayed 2 hours

Davenport Schools, closed Wednesday

Delwood Schools, closed Wednesday IA

Eastland Schools 308, closed Wednesday

Easton Valley, closed Wednesday

East Coloma-Nelson, delayed 2 hours

Erie Schools, opening late 2 hours

Galva Schools, closed Wednesday

Geneseo Schools, closed Wednesday

Kewanee Schools, closed Wednesday

Louisa-Muscatine Schools, delayed 2 hours

Maquoketa Schools, closed

Mercer County Schools, closed Wednesday

Moline-Coal Valley Schools, closed Wednesday

Montmorency School, delayed 2 hours

Morning Sun Elementary, delayed 2 hours

Morrison Schools 6, opening late 2 hours

Muscatine Schools, delayed 2 hours

Newman Central Catholic High School, delayed 2 hours 

North Cedar Schools, delayed 2 hours

North Scott Schools, closed Wednesday

Northeast Schools, opening late 2 hours

Orion Schools 223, closed Wednesday

Pleasant Valley Schools, closed Wednesday

Prince of Peace in Clinton, delayed 2 hours

Prophetstown/Lyndon/Tampico, opening late 2 hours

Riverbend Schools, delayed 2 hours

Rock Falls District 13, delayed 2 hours

Rock Falls Township High School, opening late 2 hours

Rockridge Schools, closed Wednesday

Rock Island-Milan Schools, closed Wednesday

Seton Catholic School, closed Wednesday

Silvis School District 43, closed Wednesday

Sherrard Schools, closed Wednesday

Sterling Schools, delayed 2 hours

Tipton Schools, delayed 2 hours

Unity Christian School in Fulton, delayed 2 hours

Wapello Schools, delayed 2 hours

West Carroll Schools 314, closed Wednesday

West Liberty Schools, delayed 2 hours

Western Illinois University-Quad Cities campus, closed Wednesday

Wethersfield Schools, closed Wednesday

