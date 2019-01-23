Here's the closing/delay list. This list will be updated as more schools report.
All Saints School, closed Wednesday
Alleman High School, closed Wednesday
Alwood Schools, closed Wednesday
Andrew Schools, closed Wednesday
Annawan School District, closed
Bellevue Schools, closed Wednesday
Bennett Schools, opening late 2 hours
Bettendorf Schools, closed Wednesday
Black Hawk College, closed Wednesday
Black Hawk College East Campus, closed Wednesday
Calamus-Wheatland, opening late 2 hours
Camanche Schools, delayed 2 hours
Cambridge Schools, closed Wednesday
Central DeWitt Schools, opening late 2 hours
Chadwick-Milledgeville 399 Schools, closed Wednesday
Clinton Schools, opening late 2 hours: elementary will dismiss at 2:45 p.m., secondary at 3:35 p.m.
Columbus Junction Schools, delayed 2 hours
Davenport Schools, closed Wednesday
Delwood Schools, closed Wednesday IA
Eastland Schools 308, closed Wednesday
Easton Valley, closed Wednesday
East Coloma-Nelson, delayed 2 hours
Erie Schools, opening late 2 hours
Galva Schools, closed Wednesday
Geneseo Schools, closed Wednesday
Kewanee Schools, closed Wednesday
Louisa-Muscatine Schools, delayed 2 hours
Maquoketa Schools, closed
Mercer County Schools, closed Wednesday
Moline-Coal Valley Schools, closed Wednesday
Montmorency School, delayed 2 hours
Morning Sun Elementary, delayed 2 hours
Morrison Schools 6, opening late 2 hours
Muscatine Schools, delayed 2 hours
Newman Central Catholic High School, delayed 2 hours
North Cedar Schools, delayed 2 hours
North Scott Schools, closed Wednesday
Northeast Schools, opening late 2 hours
Orion Schools 223, closed Wednesday
Pleasant Valley Schools, closed Wednesday
Prince of Peace in Clinton, delayed 2 hours
Prophetstown/Lyndon/Tampico, opening late 2 hours
Riverbend Schools, delayed 2 hours
Rock Falls District 13, delayed 2 hours
Rock Falls Township High School, opening late 2 hours
Rockridge Schools, closed Wednesday
Rock Island-Milan Schools, closed Wednesday
Seton Catholic School, closed Wednesday
Silvis School District 43, closed Wednesday
Sherrard Schools, closed Wednesday
Sterling Schools, delayed 2 hours
Tipton Schools, delayed 2 hours
Unity Christian School in Fulton, delayed 2 hours
Wapello Schools, delayed 2 hours
West Carroll Schools 314, closed Wednesday
West Liberty Schools, delayed 2 hours
Western Illinois University-Quad Cities campus, closed Wednesday
Wethersfield Schools, closed Wednesday