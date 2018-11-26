Many schools have cancelled classes today because of the weather.
Here is the list
Augustana College:Classes cancelled
All Saints Catholic School: Closed
Alleman High School: CLosed
Alwood Schools: Closed
Amboy School District: Closed
Annawan School District: Closed
Assumption High School: Cancelled
Bennett Comm. Schools: Closed
Bettendorf Schools: Cancelled
Black Hawk East Campus: Closed
Black Hawk Q-C Campus: Closed
Calamus/Wheatland Schools: Cancelled
Camanche Schools: Closed
Cambridge Schools: Closed
Carbon Cliff -Barstow District 36: Closed
Central DeWitt Schools: Closed
Chadwick-Milledgeville School District: Closed
Clinton Community College: Closed
Colona Schools: Closed
Columbus School District: Closed
Davenport Schools: Closed
Durant Schools: Closed
East Moline District #37: Closed
East Coloma-Nelson: Cancelled
Eastland School District: Closed
Erie Schools: Closed
Galva Schools: Closed
Geneseo Schools: Cancelled
Hampton Schools: Closed
Hamilton Technical College: Closed
Handicapped Development Center: Closed
Kewanee School District: Cancelled
Kewanee Wethersfield School District: Closed
Louisa-Muscatine Schools: Closed
Mercer County School District: Closed
Moline Schools: All Classes Cancelled
Morning Sun School: Closed
Morrison Community Schools: Closed
Morrison Inst. of Technology: Closed
Muscatine Community College: Closed
Muscatine School District: Closed
Newman Central Catholic: Cancelled
North Scott: Closed
Northeast Community Schools: Closed
Orion Schools: Cancelled
Palmer Chiropractic College: Closed
Prophetstown/Lyndon/Tampico School District: Closed
Pleasant Valley Schools: Cancelled
River Bend CUSD #2: Closed
Riverdale Schools Port Byron: Cancelled
Rivermont Collegiate: Closed
Rock Falls High School: Cancelled
Rock Island-Milan Schools: Closed
Rockridge Schools: Cancelled
Sauk Valley Community College: Closed
Scott Community College: Closed
Seton Catholic School, Moline: Closed
Sherrard Schools: Cancelled
Silvis School District: Closed
St. Ambrose University's opening will be delayed until 10 a.m. All classes scheduled to begin after 10 a.m. today will be in session. St. Ambrose University offices and the St. Ambrose Library will open at 10 a.m. The Children's Campus will remain closed for the day.
St. Paul Lutheran, Davenport: Cancelled
Sterling Public Schools: Cancelled
Sterling Rock Falls Learning Center: Closed
Trinity College of Nursing: All Classes Cancelled
Trinity Lutheran School, Davenport: Closed
United School District: Closed
Unity Christian: Cancelled
Villa Montessori School: Closed
WIU Moline & Macomb: Closed
Wilton Schools: Closed
Wapello School District: Closed
Other closings:
Robert Young Center — Community Support Program: Closed
Precedence CCE: Closed
Iowa IHH (Scott and Muscatine Counties): Closed
In Davenport, all yard waste collection is cancelled for today. All other wastes will be collected as normally scheduled. Individuals with regular Monday collection will be able to place yard wastes without a sticker next Monday, December 3.
Congressman Dave Loebsack's visit today to Skyline Center Inc. in Clinton: Cancelled
All IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union branches (lobby & drive-up) will open at 10 a.m.