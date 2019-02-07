Here's the list.
Assumption High School, CLOSED
All Saints Catholic-Davenport, CLOSED
Andrew schools, closed
Bettendorf schools, CLOSED
Bellevue schools, closed
Bennett Schools, CLOSED
Calamus-Wheatland schools, closed
Clinton schools, closed
Chadwick-Milledgeville schools, canceled
Camanche schools, closed
Central-DeWitt schools, closed
Columbus schools, CLOSED
Davenport schools, CLOSED
Delwood schools, closed
Eastland schools, closed
Easton Valley, closed
Durant schools, CLOSED
Kewanee schools, delayed 2 hours
Louisa-Muscatine schools, CLOSED
Lourdes School-Bettendorf, CLOSED
Maquoketa schools, closed
Morrison schools, closed
Morning Sun school, CLOSED
Muscatine schools, CLOSED
North Scott schools, CLOSED
North Cedar schools, CLOSED
Northeast schools, closed
Peace of Prince-Clinton, closed
Pleasant Valley schools, CLOSED
River Ridge schools, closed
Riverbend schools, closed
Rockridge schools, closed
St. Paul School-Davenport, CLOSED
Trinity Lutheran School-Davenport, CLOSED
Tipton schools, CLOSED
Unity Christian School-Fulton, closed
Wapello schools, CLOSED
West Carroll schools, closed
West Liberty schools, CLOSED
Wethersfield-Kewanee, delayed 2 hours
Wilton schools, CLOSED
This list will be updated as schools report.