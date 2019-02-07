Try 1 month for 99¢
Freezing rain
Patrick Kunzer

Here's the list.

Assumption High School, CLOSED

All Saints Catholic-Davenport, CLOSED

Andrew schools, closed

Bettendorf schools, CLOSED

Bellevue schools, closed

Bennett Schools, CLOSED

Calamus-Wheatland schools, closed

Clinton schools, closed

Chadwick-Milledgeville schools, canceled

Camanche schools, closed

Central-DeWitt schools, closed

Columbus schools, CLOSED

Davenport schools, CLOSED

Delwood schools, closed

Eastland schools, closed

Easton Valley, closed

Durant schools, CLOSED

Kewanee schools, delayed 2 hours

Louisa-Muscatine schools, CLOSED

Lourdes School-Bettendorf, CLOSED

Maquoketa schools, closed

Morrison schools, closed

Morning Sun school, CLOSED

Muscatine schools, CLOSED

North Scott schools, CLOSED

North Cedar schools, CLOSED

Northeast schools, closed

Peace of Prince-Clinton, closed

Pleasant Valley schools, CLOSED

River Ridge schools, closed

Riverbend schools, closed

Rockridge schools, closed

St. Paul School-Davenport, CLOSED

Trinity Lutheran School-Davenport, CLOSED

Tipton schools, CLOSED

Unity Christian School-Fulton, closed

Wapello schools, CLOSED

West Carroll schools, closed

West Liberty schools, CLOSED

Wethersfield-Kewanee, delayed 2 hours

Wilton schools, CLOSED

This list will be updated as schools report.

Quad-City Times​

