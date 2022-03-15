 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Updated: Motorcyclist killed Tuesday on Avenue of the Cities in Moline

Site of fatal crash Tuesday in Moline

Moline police and tow trucks on the scene of a fatal crash on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Avenue of the Cities and 46th Street in Moline. Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson confirmed the fatality.

 Anthony Watt

A 33-year-old East Moline man died Tuesday when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a pickup pulling a trailer on Avenue of the Cities, Moline police said.

Moline police and firefighters responded to the 4600 block of Avenue of the Cities at about noon, according to a news release issued by police. 

A man on a Yamaha motorcycle was westbound on Avenue of the Cities. 

A Chevrolet pickup pulling an enclosed box trailer was eastbound on Avenue of the Cities. The pickup was driven by a 32-year-old East Moline man. 

The two vehicles collided near 46th Street and the motorcyclist was ejected from the bike. The motorcycle skidded along the roadway and burst into flames. 

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson confirmed the fatality.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at 12:17 p.m. at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, Gustafson said. His identity was not being released until family had been notified.

Officers began removing traffic barricades about 2:30 p.m., allowing traffic to resume in both directions.

Gustafson said the investigation was ongoing with the Moline police and the coroner’s office both participating.

Moline police said a reconstruction of the crash was being performed by the Moline Police Department's Traffic Unit. 

No arrests were made and no traffic citations had been issued as of Tuesday afternoon. 

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the incident is asked to call the Moline Police Department at 309-797-0401, or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or on the Crime Stoppers app P3 Tips. 

