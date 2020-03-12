Updated: NAIA cancels dance, cheer event slated to be held at St. Ambrose

No tickets will be sold at the door for the general public and individuals who purchased tickets in advance may return them for a refund.

Because of the limitations, the event will be available free of charge at Stretch, the live-streaming platform for NAIA Championships. That can be accessed at portal/stretchinternet.naia for both rounds of the championships.

The NAIA's Teaming Up for Character and banquet events scheduled for Thursday in the Quad-Cities were canceled.

The event brings many of the nation's top cheer and dance squads to the Quad-Cities for a second straight year.

Among participating teams are Concordia (Mich.) and Oklahoma City, which finished first and second in the cheer competition a year ago and the top-two finishers in the dance competition in 2019, Midland (Neb.) and St. Ambrose.

All four of those squads won regional competition two weeks ago to qualify for this year’s NAIA Championships.

Regional champion cheer squads from Cumberlands (Ky.), Martin Methodist (Tenn.), Midland (Neb.) and Missouri Valley are part of a field which also includes Indiana Wesleyan, Lourdes (Ohio), Loyola-New Orleans, Mobile (Ala.) and Point (Ga.).