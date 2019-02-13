The Davenport Community School Board has chosen Robert Kobylski to be the district’s next superintendent.
Kobylski lives in Belgium, Wisconsin, and is the superintendent at Nicolet High School in Glendale, and one of its feeder districts, Fox Point Bayside in Fox Point, which includes an elementary and middle school.
His contract with begin June 1.
“I’m a firm believer in continuous improvement,” Kobylski said in an interview when he was announced as a finalist. “ … I focus on the ‘we’ and not the ‘me.’ We have put a great emphasis on equity, where ‘all means all.’”
Kobylski stressed his success in making sure that “all means all,” no matter students’ race, special needs or socioeconomic status, even out of his district. He has worked with the state of Wisconsin’s board of education to help other districts close achievement gaps, and he said he recently spoke to more than 100 Ohio administrators about addressing gaps.
School board member Bruce Potts said all of the candidates that came before the board were excellent.
"It was not an easy choice," Potts said.
But what stood out about Kobylski, Potts said, is that "he is very community-oriented, and wants to get everybody onto the same page so that we as a community can unite and move forward as a district."
When it came down to it, Kobylski is the one who can "get the kids and the parents on board, and the district can move past the state citations and everybody will be on the same page and moving in the same direction," Potts added.
Potts also liked that Kobylski applied for only one position outside of his current positions in Wisconsin, and that one position was here.
"He wanted to come here," Potts said. I'm very optimistic about his talents and the skills he brings to the table."
Board member Julie DeSalvo said Kobylski brings "a great deal of experience. We were happy with that."
But his interaction with many of the community groups was very telling, she added.
There were at least 100 members of the community who met the candidates and there were very good comments about Kobylski from the people in those sessions, DeSalvo said.
The feedback from almost everyone in those groups was, "he's the one they wanted," Potts said. "He's the one they thought could do the job for us."
DeSalvo said she also was impressed by Kobylski's research on the area.
"He's very interested in our community," she said. "He did a lot of research on the district and on the community, and he's really excited about coming here and being a part of the community."
Kobylski attended Loyola University in Chicago where he earned a bachelor's of business administration in economics, a master's in curriculum and his doctorate in curriculum and instruction.
Reporter Megan Valley contributed to this story.