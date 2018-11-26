Try 3 months for $3
Many schools have cancelled classes today because of the weather.

Here is the list

Augustana College: Classes cancelled

All Saints Catholic School: Closed

Alleman High School: Closed

Alwood Schools: Closed

Amboy School District: Closed

Annawan School District: Closed

Assumption High School: Cancelled

Bennett Comm. Schools: Closed

Bettendorf Schools: Cancelled

Black Hawk East Campus: Closed

Black Hawk Q-C Campus: Closed

Calamus/Wheatland Schools: Cancelled

Camanche Schools: Closed

Cambridge Schools: Closed

Carbon Cliff -Barstow District 36: Closed

Central DeWitt Schools: Closed

Chadwick-Milledgeville School District: Closed

Clinton Community College: Closed

Colona Schools: Closed

Columbus School District: Closed

Davenport Schools: Closed

Durant Schools: Closed

East Moline District #37: Closed

East Coloma-Nelson: Cancelled

Eastland School District: Closed

Erie Schools: Closed

Galva Schools: Closed

Geneseo Schools: Cancelled

Hampton Schools: Closed

Hamilton Technical College: Closed

Handicapped Development Center: Closed 

Kewanee School District: Cancelled

Kewanee Wethersfield School District: Closed

Louisa-Muscatine Schools: Closed

Mercer County School District: Closed

Moline Schools: All Classes Cancelled

Morning Sun School: Closed

Morrison Community Schools: Closed

Morrison Inst. of Technology: Closed

Muscatine Community College: Closed

Muscatine School District: Closed

Newman Central Catholic: Cancelled

North Scott: Closed

Northeast Community Schools: Closed

Orion Schools: Cancelled

Palmer Chiropractic College: Closed

Prophetstown/Lyndon/Tampico School District: Closed

Pleasant Valley Schools: Cancelled

River Bend CUSD #2: Closed

Riverdale Schools Port Byron: Cancelled

Rivermont Collegiate: Closed

Rock Falls High School: Cancelled

Rock Island-Milan Schools: Closed

Rockridge Schools: Cancelled

Sauk Valley Community College: Closed

Scott Community College: Closed

Seton Catholic School, Moline: Closed

Sherrard Schools: Cancelled

Silvis School District: Closed

St. Ambrose University's opening will be delayed until 10 a.m. All classes scheduled to begin after 10 a.m. today will be in session. St. Ambrose University offices and the St. Ambrose Library will open at 10 a.m. The Children's Campus will remain closed for the day.

St. Paul Lutheran, Davenport: Cancelled

Sterling Public Schools: Cancelled

Sterling Rock Falls Learning Center: Closed

Trinity College of Nursing: All Classes Cancelled

Trinity Lutheran School, Davenport: Closed

United School District: Closed

Unity Christian: Cancelled

Villa Montessori School: Closed

WIU Macomb: Closed

WIU Moline & Macomb: Closed

Wilton Schools: Closed

Wapello School District: Closed

Other closings:

• Robert Young Center — Community Support Program: Closed

• Precedence CCE: Closed

• Iowa IHH (Scott and Muscatine Counties): Closed

• UPDATE: All solid waste collection for today is being cancelled in Davenport due to road conditions. In addition, there will be no yard waste collection this week; yard wastes will be collected without a sticker December 3 through  December 7. Due to today’s cancellation, all solid waste collection will run one day late this week. Monday’s collection will occur on Tuesday; Friday’s collection will occur on Saturday. Yard wastes may be dropped off at the Compost Facility without a fee through December 7.

• Congressman Dave Loebsack's visit today to Skyline Center Inc. in Clinton: Cancelled 

• All IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union branches (lobby & drive-up) will open at 10 a.m.

• The Iowa DOT driver's license service center in Clinton: Closed

• Yard waste collection for Monday in Bettendorf has been cancelled. All other wastes will be collected as normally scheduled. Individuals with regular Monday collection will be able to place yard waste without a sticker next Monday, Dec 3.

• The Rock Island Arsenal Common Access Card office will be closed today due to inclement weather. For general inquires call the CAC office at 309-782-0596.

• Recycling collection will be delayed one day this week in Rock Island because of the weather, according to city officials. Refuse and yard waste collection is on schedule.

• The city of Bettendorf reports that the open house concerning the progress of the Parks Facilities Needs Assessment & Feasibility Study scheduled for today at the Waterfront Convention Center has been cancelled.

