Updated: Old Kraft Heinz/Oscar Mayer plant demolition begins

A bevy of cars and trucks, sporting Illinois and Iowa license plates, respectively, lined the muddy, gravel-dirt parking lot to its South.

All to watch an institution be taken to the ground.

The demolition of the vacant, Kraft Heinz/Oscar Mayer plant, first slated to be demolished in March, had begun.

As rain poured and the wind hollered, two large jackhammers pounded the concrete frame of the West side of the historic pork producing plant, once a staple of Davenport's Marquette and 2nd Streets.

A two-story water spout, with a constant spray, works in concert with the jackhammers to prevent the igniting of the rubble.

The Davenport structure, built around 1912, has been idle since Oct. 5 of 2018, when Kraft Heinz ended operations there.

Today, local Kraft/Heinz employees operate inside a $225 million automated plant that rests amid 70 acres at Eastern Iowa Industrial Center, just south of Slopertown Road and East of Hillandale Road in northwest Davenport. The 382,000-square foot facility produces millions of pounds of Oscar Mayer deli meat and other products.