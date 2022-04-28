UPDATED: One person displaced after Wednesday evening fire damages Moline home

One person was displaced after a Wednesday evening fire damaged a home in Moline.

Moline firefighters were called at around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 2300 block of 28th Street for a reported structure fire and an occupant inside.

Firefighters arrived within six minutes of the call to find smoke billowing from the windows of a two-story home. The fire was extinguished in roughly 10 minutes but remained on scene as of as of 7:37 p.m conducting overhaul operations and searching for possible spread of the fire, according to a news release from the Moline Fire Department.

The occupant of the home was able to escape unharmed, according to the news release. No injuries were reported.

Investigators with the Moline Fire Department Prevention and Investigations Bureau were unable to determine the cause of the fire, according to the release.

The home sustained smoke and water damage throughout and was deemed uninhabitable, according to fire officials.

The occupant of the home was put in contact with the American Red Cross to receive assistance.

A total of 17 on-duty personnel, two off-duty officers, three engine companies, a truck company, two ambulances and one command vehicle from the Moline Fire Department initially responded to the fire. The Moline Police Department, Rock Island and East Moline fire departments, Moline Second Alarmers and MidAmerican Energy also provided assistance, according to the Moline Fire Department.

