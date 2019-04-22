The Davenport School District may have a lot of work ahead to address its issues with the state, but it can celebrate a major milestone: On Monday, it met the April 23 deadline for its citation on special education — with one day to spare.
In the past year, the district reconvened the individualized education plan, or IEP, teams for 2,866 students whose special education services were out of federal compliance. The review was used to correct issues and determine if those students were owed compensatory education.
According to data compiled by the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency, which assists the district with special education and helped with compliance work, 10.8 percent of the 2,866 students were owed compensatory education. Those services will be given over time; some students can receive the required hours in a matter of weeks, while others may take months.
In a report presented at Monday's school board meeting, the district said 24.4 percent of students have completed their hours; 17 percent (53 students in total) declined services, 8 percent (25 students) did not respond after multiple attempts to reach them, and 1.9 percent were no-shows.
“It’s a huge task that we have accomplished, and we’re really excited to move forward with making our district a better district,” said TJ Schneckloth, interim superintendent.
Several parents from District Wide Davenport — a parent and teacher group focused on special education in the district — said the celebration was unwarranted, citing personal experiences in IEP meetings and the re-evaluation processes for their children that left them unconvinced state intervention was helping.
"The oversight in this state is broken," Kari Dugan said, after walking out with the other parents as the board presentation began Monday night.
The district still needs to address the citations regarding the disproportional rate of special education and discipline for minority students. That is a systemic citation, Schmitz said, so the one-year deadline does not apply.
“Certainly, the expectation is that work will be continued beyond the one year,” she said. “The first year was about discontinuing practices and routines by district staff that were creating the citation. Now that we’ve done that, and we’ve corrected those students’ specific cases, the next year will be about rebuilding, about bringing in state-of-the-art practices into the district so we can replace those previous behaviors with routines and behaviors that will make this one of the best districts in the state of Iowa.”
Schmitz and Susan Downs, interim director of exceptional education, stressed the need for the district to be data-driven.
“We need to be data-driven. If our data says, ‘this doesn’t seem to show that we’re making progress,’ we need to address that,” Downs said. “... Sustainability is hard. We have to build that into the process and into our accountability system. That’s the only way we’re going to sustain these changes.”
To “close the gap” between white students and students of color — in discipline, in academic achievement, in removal from instruction, and other areas — Schmitz said the entire infrastructure of the district needs to adapt.
“That happens all the way from board policies to instructional practices in the classroom,” she said. “We’re also looking at creating special education services that are much more individualized and more coordinated with general education. It has to be weaved into everybody’s responsibilities throughout the district.”
After a rocky start — the State Board of Education said the board was “asleep at the wheel” in November — Downs said she was pleased with the progress.
“Since November, the district has really stepped up and is extremely committed to building a good system for all students, recognizing there’s a lot of work to be done and that we need to work with family and community members to get this done,” she said.
Former superintendent Art Tate resigned at the end of October, several months before his planned retirement; Schneckloth was approved by the board to be the interim superintendent while the district continued with the superintendent search as planned. After a few technical hurdles with his license, Robert Kobylski should become Davenport’s superintendent July 1, one month later than anticipated.
Plans for tackling disproportionality are still being developed. Downs said the “bulk” of professional development was tied to specific citations. Procedures and processes for buildings will be developed over the summer.
“The biggest issue is the systemic noncompliance. That’s something that won’t be fixed overnight,” she said. “That takes three or five years — if we’re doing things during that time — to see the outcome. We need to really get moving on that and be aggressive in our approach. That’s going to be our biggest challenge next. It’s much more complex of an issue.”