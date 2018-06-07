Updated: An outage this morning in northeast Davenport left at least 1,000 MidAmerican Energy customers without power.
The outage was near 46th Street and Lorton Avenue and included businesses along Elmore Avenue and 53rd Street.
Traffic lights were also out in that area.
As of 10:30 a.m., power was restored to all but about 520 MidAmerican customers.
At 11:30 a.m. fewer than 10 customers were without power, according to a representative from MidAmerican.
As of noon, the Target store remains without power.
The cause of the outage is unknown at this hour.