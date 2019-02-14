The gun found inside a vehicle in the teacher's parking lot at Central High School Thursday morning was not in plain view, and had a legal permit, Davenport school officials said Thursday.
School security and Davenport police responded Thursday morning after a firearm was spotted inside a vehicle that did not have a parking tag in the south teacher parking lot.
Davenport Police Major Jeff Bladel said the gun was found in the vehicle's glove box when school staff searched for a parking permit. The investigation determined that the owner had a valid permit and legally possessed the firearm.
The car was under constant supervision until police arrived and determined there was no immediate threat to the building.
Per the police report, no charges are being filed and no further information is being released.
"Our parents of CHS students have been notified. Our school security personnel, administration, and staff were vigilant and acted promptly. We are proud of their quick response, and deeply appreciative of the quick support of the Davenport Police Department," the district's news release said.