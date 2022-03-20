UPDATED: Police standoff with armed individual near Davenport mall ends with apparent suicide

At least an hour-long standoff with an armed man ended with an apparent suicide Sunday afternoon.

The incident drew about 100 spectators near and along West Kimberly Road and occurred outside the Burger King at the intersection of West Kimberly and Main Street, across Kimberly Road from NorthPark Mall.

All lanes of Kimberly were shut down in both directions from Brady Street to Welcome Way, and onlookers surrounded the area.

Police negotiators and SWAT team members responded to the scene, where a reporter and photographer saw a SWAT vehicle and officers with weapons drawn positioned outside the Burger King and neighboring Kwik Star gas station and convenience store.

A man wearing a blue sweatshirt was standing near an enclosed bus stop in the parking lot at Burger King at 229 West Kimberly Road.

Witnesses said the man had a gun to his head for several minutes as police tried to negotiate with him, when at about 1 p.m. a single gunshot was heard as dozens of people were watching the scene from the sidewalks and parking lot at NorthPark Mall and surrounding businesses.

After the single shot was fired, a group of six men who were in a parking lot at the neighboring Enterprise Rent-A-Car responded with gasps and disbelief. The man near the Burger King was now lying on the ground.

Police approached with weapons drawn but soon covered the body with a white sheet.

Despite the large number of onlookers up and down Kimberly Road, the scene grew silent.

Police are expected to release details about the incident, including what prompted the standoff.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255.

Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with a trained listener, text HELLO to 741741. It is free, available 24/7 and confidential.

