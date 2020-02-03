UPDATED: Procession of first responders bring Riverdale firefighter's body home

A determined young volunteer woman whose dream was to become a firefighter will be greatly missed by the Riverdale fire crew.

Analiese Chapman, 20, of LeClaire, who had cystic fibrosis, died Sunday at University Hospitals, Iowa City.

On Monday night, area fire departments lined the route along Interstate 80 as Chapman's body was returned home. Staging on the overpasses, when the procession passed the fire trucks and other emergency vehicles then joined the back of the procession.

Among those joining the procession were the Patriot Guard riders.

“I will remember her for her strength and willingness, just to keep going,” Riverdale assistant fire chief Brian Ballard said Sunday night.

“She never let this disease get her down,” he said.

Chapman’s father, Greg Chapman, had been a firefighter for 30 years for LeClaire. In the Riverdale Fire Department Facebook tribute to Analiese Chapman, her gear is right next to his.

Greg Chapman joined the Riverdale crew after his daughter joined in November 2017, Ballard said.

