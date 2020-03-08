Updated: Quad-City fire crews battle blazes throughout Sunday

"The total amount of loss at this time is being approximated at $18,000 and one resident was injured but refused transport to the hospital.

"The initial Moline Fire response included 17 on-duty personnel with an Incident Commander, 3 engine companies, an aerial ladder truck, and two ambulances. The Fire Marshal also responded to the scene to complete an investigation.

"Other agencies assisting the Moline Fire Department included the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department, the Rock Island Fire Department, the Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, the Moline Second Alarmers, and MidAmerican Energy.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"The cause of the fire was determined to have been started by a bonfire that had gotten out of control and aided by high winds."

Shortly before 1 p.m., firefighters responded to a fire in a duplex at 1707 12th Ave., where one person lives. The cause remains under investigation.

According to the incident report: "At approximately 1255PM the Moline Fire Department was dispatched for a structure fire at 1707 12th Ave.