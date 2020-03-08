Updated: Quad-City fire crews battle blazes throughout Sunday

Moline fire crews, with assistance from other companies, scrambled to two structure fires within three hours Sunday.
Meanwhile, other fire crews responded to numerous reports of fires throughout the Quad-Cities.
In Davenport
Firefighters responded to various minor incidents, including a mulch fire under control by the time crews arrived.
In Moline
A fire began shortly after 11 a.m. at 4013 15th St., where a garage went up in flames. Firefighters said residents were burning in the area and that set the garage ablaze.
According to the incident report: "At approximately 11:00AM Sunday morning the Moline Fire Department was dispatched for a structure fire at 4013 15th St.
"The first arriving fire company noted the building as a fully involved detached garage. An immediate decision was made to use a defensive attack as the amount of heat being produced and the effects of the wind had already caused damage to an adjacent home and a wooden fence. Along with the attack made on the garage additional attention was given to the nearby house by fire crews using multiple hose lines to prevent further spread.
"Multiple fire companies, from multiple agencies, were needed for shuttling water due to the lack of hydrants in this area.
"The total amount of loss at this time is being approximated at $18,000 and one resident was injured but refused transport to the hospital.
"The initial Moline Fire response included 17 on-duty personnel with an Incident Commander, 3 engine companies, an aerial ladder truck, and two ambulances. The Fire Marshal also responded to the scene to complete an investigation.
"Other agencies assisting the Moline Fire Department included the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department, the Rock Island Fire Department, the Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, the Moline Second Alarmers, and MidAmerican Energy.
"The cause of the fire was determined to have been started by a bonfire that had gotten out of control and aided by high winds."
Shortly before 1 p.m., firefighters responded to a fire in a duplex at 1707 12th Ave., where one person lives. The cause remains under investigation.
According to the incident report: "At approximately 1255PM the Moline Fire Department was dispatched for a structure fire at 1707 12th Ave.
"Moline Fire encountered a delayed response as all Moline units, with the exception of one ambulance crew, were at another structure fire at the time of this incident. A practice of having an off duty Chief respond when an event occurs after normal business hours came into play as the first arriving unit was Department Chief, Jeff Snyder who then assumed command of this incident.
"Incident Command reported a two-story, residential, wood-framed structure with smoke and flames emanating from the second floor and attic areas. The first arriving ambulance immediately donned protective fire gear, including self-contained breathing apparatus and performed a primary search of the structure. It was found to be all-clear as all occupants had previously self-evacuated.
"Upon the arrival of the first suppression units, two attack lines were stretched to the interior as part of an aggressive interior fire attack. The main body of fire was found in the attic space and took firefighters approximately 45 minutes to contain. However, due to the home’s building construction, search for fire extension and extinguishment of hidden fires lasted for approximately 2 hours.
"The total amount of loss at this time is estimated to be around $60,000 and due to the extensive damage the home was deemed uninhabitable. The Red Cross was notified and are assisting the occupants with temporary housing. There were no injuries to report from this event.
"Other agencies assisting the Moline Fire Department included the Moline Police Department, Moline Public Works, the Rock Island Fire Department, the East Moline Fire Department, the Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, the Moline Second Alarmers, and Mid-American Energy.
"The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time with the investigation being completed by the Moline Fire Department Fire Marshal."
In Rock Island
Crews were on the scene of a house fire about 6 p.m. at a home at 12th Avenue and 35th Street, Rock Island. Dozens of neighbors gathered to watch while crews put out the blaze at the unoccupied home.