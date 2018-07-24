Mark Poulos of the Big River Rescue and Recovery Dive Team (center) dons his mask and checks his equipment before diving into the Mississippi River at Schwiebert Park in Rock Island to help find a child who had fallen into the water.
David Hayes and Andy Arreguin were enjoying a barbecue with their fellow Army ROTC cadets from the Rock Island Arsenal at Rock Island’s Schwiebert Riverfront Park when, about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, they heard a commotion on the docks.
Hayes and Arreguin, both 20, ran to see what happened and ended up diving into the Mississippi River to help find a child who had fallen into the water.
“It was rather fast,” said Hayes, who is a student at Roger Williams University in Bristol, Rhode Island. “We didn’t even see him go in. We just heard the commotion.”
Hayes said that he and Arreguin, who attends Cedarville (Ohio) University, are very good swimmers and that Arreguin has certification in water rescue.
The two worked to find the child until rescue teams from the Rock Island and Davenport fire departments hit the water.
It was not known late Tuesday how the child went into the river.
Members of the Big River Rescue and Recovery Dive Team made it to the scene to help in the search which was still going on at 9:30 p.m.
As a crowd gathered, the child’s family and bystanders formed a prayer circle that included many of those watching rescue crews.
Authorities had not released a statement late Tuesday.