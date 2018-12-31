Lisa Bragg of Bettendorf listens to her son's heart beat inside Ken Vogelsong of Sherwood, Ohio, on Friday at the Scott Emergency Communications Center in Davenport. Lisa's son Markus's heart was donated after his death, and Ken was the recipient. The meeting was set up through the Iowa Donor Network and many of the first responders, emergency room personal and ICU nurse attended the meeting. He received the heart in a Cleveland, Ohio, clinic.
Snowman building turns to a snowball fight as Anthony Guerrero hits his sister Mariana, 10, with a snowball, in March 2018. School officials ask that children be dressed for winter weather, and be ready to go outside for recess unless the temperature is below 0 degrees.
7 A.M. UPDATE: The National Weather Service Winter Weather Advisory for Scott County has expired but remains in effect until 10 a.m. in Clinton County in Iowa and Carroll County in Illinois. The advisory has been extended until noon in Jackson County.
Morning Radar Update: "The freezing rain threat is quickly diminishing as rain has been delayed a few hours and surface temperatures warming above freezing. There is still a small chance of slick roads in shaded yellow region (see graphic) this morning. Cold air moves into the area this evening, allowing for any precipitation to changeover to snow. At this time, snow amounts from a dusting up to 1 inch will be possible overnight tonight north of U.S. 30."
A National Weather Service winter weather advisory for the Quad-City region goes into affect at 6 a.m. and continues until 10 a.m. today.
This is what the advisory states.
"A period of freezing drizzle or light freezing rain is expected across parts of eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois early Monday morning, spreading northward through midday. As surface temperatures rise to near or slightly above freezing, a transition to all rain is expected. Be prepared for hazardous travel conditions, especially on untreated surfaces, bridges, and overpasses."
Winter Weather Advisory Summary
• In effect from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.
• Mixed precipitation expected. Total sleet accumulations of between 0.1 and 0.2 inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze expected.
• Portions of east central Iowa and northwest Illinois.
• The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
Rain is likely after 7 a.m. The chance of precipitation is 100 percent with new precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. The high will be near 37 degrees.
Tonight drizzle and snow are likely before 8 p.m. with a chance of drizzle between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m followed by a a slight chance of freezing drizzle after 11 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 26 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 50 percent with little or no ice accumulation expected.
New Year's Day: There's a chance of flurries before 11 a.m. Otherwise the day will be cloudy with a high near 27 degrees and a low around 18 degrees.
Before hitting the road today, check out these links.
Through the early 1900s to around 1970, 221 E. 2nd St. was home to several car repair shops and used car dealerships. At one point, an elevator lifted cars to the second level for storage. A mural remains where the lift used to be.
Ken Vogelsong of Sherwood, Ohio, meets and hugs Lisa Bragg of Bettendorf and her family on Friday, at the Scott Emergency Communications Center in Davenport. Her late son, Markus, was Ken's heart donor.
Ken Vogelsong and his family, from left, daughter Nevada, 13, wife Jamie, and daughter Liberty 9, meets his heart transplant's mother, Lisa Bragg and her family, daughter Myrakle, 7, brother, Adrian Bell, 13, and brother, Justin Rial, 25, Friday, December 28, 2018, at the Scott Emergency Communications Center in Davenport. Lisa's late son Markus donated his heart and Ken was the recipient in January 2017.
Lisa Bragg of Bettendorf and her family meets Colleen Mulholland, of East Moline and Genesis ER manager, Friday, December 28, 2018, at the Scott Emergency Communications Center in Davenport. She was in charge when her son, an organ donor, came into the center. His heart was harvested and placed in the chest of recipient Ken Vogelsong in a Cleveland, Ohio clinic.
