It should come as no surprise with the rising waters of the Mississippi River...
• This morning River Drive in Bettendorf from Greenwood Drive to 8th Street has been closed.
• And by 9 a.m., today the remaining open sections of River Drive in Davenport will be closed to the public.
That means that from Iowa 22 (Rockingham Road) in the west to 8th Street in Bettendorf will be closed because of high water.
The Mississippi River is expected to crest at 20.9 feet on Saturday.
