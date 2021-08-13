Updated: Rock Island County investigating wire fraud theft of more than $115,000

Rock Island County is investigating the suspected theft of more than $115,000 of taxpayer money.
According to county officials, $115,103.90 had apparently been shifted to a fraudulent bank account by someone alleging to be a legitimate contractor with whom the county does business.
The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office began investigating on July 28 the potential theft of county funds by wire fraud after the county was notified by the county’s local financial institution, according to a county news release.
Here is a timeline of events related to the alleged theft released by the county on Friday.
- June 1: Someone contacted the county auditor’s office by email, claiming to represent one of the contractors with whom the county works. The email asked that future payments be sent in a different way than previously because the company had changed bank accounts. The email was fraudulent.
- June 18: The Rock Island County Auditor’s Office authorized a transaction of $97,042.50 to the new account.
- July 23: Another payment, this one of $18,061.40, was authorized to the account by the auditor’s office.
- June 18 through July 27: There were various withdrawals from the account, including checks, ATM withdrawals and debit card transactions.
- July 28: The account was frozen by this point with the assistance of two financial institutions. The remaining balance in the account was $9,000.
The investigation is ongoing.
In addition to the criminal investigation, Rock Island County Board Chairman Richard Brunk said in a second release that county officials briefed the county board’s finance and personnel committee on the incident, and that he has asked that the auditor’s employee involved with the transactions be put on administrative leave.
Brunk said in the release that he plans to ask the county board to order a forensic audit to determine whether there have been any other such incidents and to identify best practices to prevent future fraud.
This is a developing story and will be updated.