The Moline-Coal Valley School District will be dismissing classes in schools without air conditioning at 1 p.m. today.
Schools dismissing at 1 p.m. are: Jane Addams, Butterworth, Lincoln-Irving, Logan, Washington, Willard, Moline High School, and Coolidge.
According to the district's website: "Because of the heat forecast, all schools with the exception of Bicentennial, Hamilton, Roosevelt, Franklin, John Deere and Wilson will be dismiss at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 28. There will be no afternoon pre-school at Jefferson Early Childhood Center on Tuesday. There will be no YMCA after school program at those elementary schools that are dismissing at 1 p.m."
Also dismissing classes early today are:
• Tipton schools will be dismissing 2 hours early today because of the heat.
• Rockridge schools will be dismissing at 1:30 p.m. today.
• Alwood schools, 2 hour early dismissal, no afternoon preschool.
• Seaton Catholic schools in Moline, early dismissal at 1 p.m.
• Morning Sun Elementary School, 1 p.m. early dismissal.
• Wapello schools, 1 p.m. early dismissal.
• East Coloma-Nelson schools, 12:30 p.m. early dismissal.